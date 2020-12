John CurryOctober 19, 1931 - December 3, 2020Jefferson City, Missouri - Mr. John Michael Curry, 89, of Jefferson City, Mo., passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020.Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Hawthorn Memorial Gardens.A webcast of the service will begin at 2:00 PM Thursday for those that are not able to attend by going to his memorial page on Freeman Mortuary's website.