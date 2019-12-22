|
John D. Bouck Jr. John D. Bouck, Jr., 72 of Overland Park, KS, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in the presence of his wife. He was born May 18, 1947 in East Lansing, Michigan, the son of John Sr. and Carol Bouck. On August 10, 1969 he was united in marriage to his wife Mary in Fairway, KS. John received his B.A. in History from UMKC in January 1970. John was a fascinating man with intellectual curiosity and profoundly broad interests spanning millennia and the globe. He was a lifelong history buff, born 200 years too late. He had a deep sense of civic pride, love for his family, and love for his country. He travelled to dozens of countries with his wife and son. Someone once said of him, "he doesn't say much, but what he does say is worth saying." He had a mischievous, dry sense of humor. He enriched the lives of many and will be dearly missed. He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Mary Louise Bouck of the home; a son Christopher John Bouck and wife Daniela of Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; two grandchildren, Victoria Louise Bouck and Charlotte Ilse Bouck; a brother Jim Bouck; and a sister Jaynie Bouck. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 with a visitation beginning at 3:00 P.M. and service beginning at 3:30 P.M at Maple Hill Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Pets for Life, The , or the American Diabetes Association. A private family inurnment will take place at a later date.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 22, 2019