John D. Boudreaux John D. Boudreaux of Raymore, MO, 93, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord surrounded by family on Nov. 23, 2019. John was born and raised in Palmetto, Louisiana. John proudly served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years. He then worked for Social Security Administration for 15 years before retiring at the age of 55. John was a devoted husband, father, brother, uncle, grandpa, great grandpa and friend to many. John was married to his beautiful bride Berniece for 66 years. He adored his wife and always carried a picture of her in his wallet. He was loved by the Morning View Community and served on the board for 9 years. John was known as the coffee man both at Morning View and at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. John was an avid Fisherman and Gardner. Many people enjoyed his delicious tomatoes. There are many wonderful memories of slaying crappie in the boat "Little Blue." Proud grandpa as he taught his grandkids all about fishing, gardening and many life lessons. He is survived by his wife Bernice, son Ralph (Rosemary) and daughter Brenda Lang (Bill), 7 grandchildren along with 12 great grandchildren as well as 4 brothers, and 2 sisters. He is preceded in death by parents Arthur Boudreaux and Ivy Schexsnayder Boudreaux, 4 brothers and 1 sister and Son Charles Boudreaux. Thank you to Serenity Care Hospice for all of their care and support. Memorial with full Military Honors will be held on Nov. 30th, 11AM at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 310 Johnston Parkway, Raymore, MO 64083.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 28, 2019