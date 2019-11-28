Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGilley & George Funeral Home and Cremation Services
12913 Grandview Road
Grandview, MO 64030
(816) 966-0250
Resources
More Obituaries for John Boudreaux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John D. Boudreaux

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John D. Boudreaux John D. Boudreaux of Raymore, MO, 93, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord surrounded by family on Nov. 23, 2019. John was born and raised in Palmetto, Louisiana. John proudly served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years. He then worked for Social Security Administration for 15 years before retiring at the age of 55. John was a devoted husband, father, brother, uncle, grandpa, great grandpa and friend to many. John was married to his beautiful bride Berniece for 66 years. He adored his wife and always carried a picture of her in his wallet. He was loved by the Morning View Community and served on the board for 9 years. John was known as the coffee man both at Morning View and at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. John was an avid Fisherman and Gardner. Many people enjoyed his delicious tomatoes. There are many wonderful memories of slaying crappie in the boat "Little Blue." Proud grandpa as he taught his grandkids all about fishing, gardening and many life lessons. He is survived by his wife Bernice, son Ralph (Rosemary) and daughter Brenda Lang (Bill), 7 grandchildren along with 12 great grandchildren as well as 4 brothers, and 2 sisters. He is preceded in death by parents Arthur Boudreaux and Ivy Schexsnayder Boudreaux, 4 brothers and 1 sister and Son Charles Boudreaux. Thank you to Serenity Care Hospice for all of their care and support. Memorial with full Military Honors will be held on Nov. 30th, 11AM at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 310 Johnston Parkway, Raymore, MO 64083.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
McGilley & George Funeral Home and Cremation Services
12913 Grandview Road
Grandview, MO 64030
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -