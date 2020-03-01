|
John D. Denzer With the passing of John D. ("Jack") Denzer on February 27, 2020, at age 90, his many friends and family lost the gracious company of this kind and compassionate soul. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Aloysius and Margaret Denzer, his wife of 26 years, Rose Mary Denzer, and his siblings, Aurelia Kempster, Rev. Thomas F. Denzer, S.J., and Ted Denzer. He is survived by his twin sister, Margaret ("Peggy") Bell. Jack leaves a large family of children, grandchildren and great grandchildren who will miss his generous spirit, his love and his sense of humor. He leaves four sons and their wives: Paul Denzer and Sue Bernstein, Peter Denzer, Andrew and Jill Denzer, and John and Genia Denzer. He leaves three stepdaughters and their spouses: Cindy Whitford and Jackie Crist, Kathy and Fred Manning, and Jan Lindsey. He leaves eleven grandchildren (Stephanie, Ben, Apryl and Eli Denzer, John, Stacey and Michael Whitford, Jessica and Matthew Manning, Genevive Linville and Katie Lindsey) and nine great grandchildren (Mason and Isaac Snydacker, Nickolas Whitford, Abigail Thurman, Brice and Kaiden Stokoe, Joshua Rosebrough, Cody Irvan and Larry Fultz) Jack was a man of deep faith and throughout his life he was active in each of his neighborhood parishes. As a member of St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church, he served as Eucharistic Minister and Lector. He also sang in the choir. From 1946 until he retired in 2006, Jack owned and operated Jack Denzer Photo Service, the first black and white photofinisher in the Kansas City area. He was a member of the Greater Kansas City Photographers Association. In 2004, he was presented with the Kansas City Area Archivists Award of Excellence for the archival work he provided for the local libraries and historical societies. He was a member of the Woodworkers Guild of Kansas City and as an accomplished woodworker, Jack lent his skills to local churches, built furniture for his home and created unique gifts for his children and grandchildren. Jack was a charter member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 4387. He delivered Meals on Wheels, he was a volunteer for the Southern Care Hospice, and he was a Eucharistic Minister for the ill at Research Hospital and for his friends and neighbors at Tallgrass Creek. Although Jack's career was in the photography business, he always had a passion for music, especially classical music. He studied music for a while and contemplated becoming a music teacher. When Jack moved from Kansas City to Tallgrass Creek in Overland Park, KS in 2010, he made music a focal point of his retirement. He and his son, Peter, spent many evenings enjoying season tickets at the KC Symphony and at various free concerts when graduate and doctorate students performed. Jack and his Bose boom box serenaded friends on birthdays and provided music for Tallgrass community events. Knowing that people suffering from memory loss often respond to music, Jack and his boom box regularly visited the memory care center at Tallgrass Creek. Living in the Tallgrass community, Jack enjoyed the many opportunities available there to meet new people and participate in everything from the Interfaith Committee, Chorale, the Entertainment Committee, Vespers, Pray the Rosary, and the Woodshop Club to the occasional fashion show. Because of Jack's longevity and his gift of memory, he was able to share stories of not only his life in the Kansas City area, but stories of some of his mother's friends, ladies who paved the way for women today. He often sent dinner invitations to parents of high school student servers at Tallgrass Creek, inviting the parents to join him for dinner on a night when their children were serving. Sometimes this brought embarrassment to the student servers, but it always brought great pride to the parents. Jack's mantra was "I'm happy," and that response to the question, "How are you?" always brought out a smile on other faces. He was a quiet man who listened but was always ready with a joke that fit into the conversation. Jack will be missed. Services will be at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church, 8941 James A. Reed Rd., KCMO, Friday, March 6, 2020; Rosary at 10AM, with visitation to follow. The Funeral Mass will begin at 11AM; entombment to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family suggests contributions to The Little Sisters of the Poor in lieu of flowers. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 1, 2020