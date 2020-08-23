1/
Rev. John D. Giles Rev. John D. Giles passed away on Wednesday, August 5th, 2020. Rev. Giles served at Immanuel Baptist Church on Parallel Avenue in Kansas City, KS the last 12 years of his 45 years in the ministry retiring in 1992. During his retirement he served as interim minister at several local churches in the greater Kansas City, KS area. Rev. Giles is survived by his wife, Audraine, two of his three children, Sally Jones and Steve Giles, six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He leaves this life to join his youngest daughter, Susie Graner, in eternity. The earth is a lessor place without him. Memorial services are on hold as the nation and local community deal with the COVID-19 virus. Announcements will be made for celebrating John's life once a safe date can be determined. Any memorial gifts should be sent to the First Baptist Church of Basehor, KS in honor of Rev. Giles.


Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 23, 2020.
