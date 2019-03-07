John D. "Jack" McEnroe John D. "Jack" McEnroe went to be with the Lord on March 4, 2019 surrounded by his family. Jack was born Oct. 2, 1930 to Marie (Glick) & Eugene McEnroe of St. Mary's, KS. He graduated from Rockhurst College in 1951 & was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1952. He was selected to serve in the Army's Counter Intelligence Corps & spent most his service in Western Europe as an intelligence analyst in the 430th CIC Detachment. He met & married the love of his life, Dolores "Toni" McEnroe on Nov 7, 1959. Together they raised three children Melissa, Linda & John Daniel Jr. in a home centered on faith & family. He treasured his family more than anything else. He co-operated the CPA firm Cudney, Ecord, McEnroe & Mullane beginning in 1971 in Independence. Jack enjoyed coaching & supporting local athletic teams, especially those of his children & grandchildren. Jack & Toni enjoyed travelling & camping throughout their lives. Parochial education was very important to Jack; it was a priority for him to support various Catholic missions and charitable organizations. He was actively involved in the Nativity of Mary Catholic Church in Independence & served in many civic commitments including the Friends of the UMKC School of Med., Independence's Public Utilities Advisory Board & Chamber of Commerce. Jack will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 59 years, Toni & his children, Missy (Mark) Leggett, Lindy (Jeff) Ford & J.D. (Sharon) McEnroe. Papa will also be fondly remembered by his grandchildren, Danielle (Kyle) Bishop, Samantha (Jacob) Newman, Alexis (Tyler) Bodenstab, Jackson Leggett; Connor, Kristen & Kailee Ford; Morgan, Nicole & Lauren McEnroe. His memory will continue to be shared with his great-grandchildren, Brodie & Harper Bishop. Jack was preceded in death by his parents Marie Catherine (Glick) & Eugene Anthony McEnroe; his sister, Jean Vermillion; step-mother Marie (O'Connell) McEnroe; his wife's parents, Ed & Marguerite (Hubel) Schaefer; & his brother-in-law, Edward "Bill" Schaefer. The Rosary will be prayed at 5:30pm, Friday, March 8, 2019 followed by visitation until 8pm at McGilley Sheil Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10am, Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, 10017 E. 36th Terr, Independence, MO 64052. Burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church or Harvesters Food Network, 3801 Topping Ave, KCMO 64129. Online condolences may be left at www.mcgilleysheil.com. Arr: McGilley Sheil, 11924 E. 47th St, Kansas City, MO 64133.



