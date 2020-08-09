1/1
John David Donahue
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John David Donahue John David Donahue, 61, Overland Park, KS, passed away August 5, 2020. The Rosary will be prayed at 5:30pm following with Visitation until 7pm on Monday, August 10 at McGilley State Line Chapel, 12301 State Line Road, KCMO. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 am Tuesday, August 11 at Cure of Ars Catholic Church, 9401 Mission Road, Leawood, KS, 66206 with burial following at Resurrection Cemetery in Lenexa, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cure of Ars Catholic Church. Please share a memory or note of condolence at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com. John was born February 19, 1959 in Kansas City, MO to Michael and Rosalie (Dunn) Donahue. He was the happiest when he was bowling! John was a pro-bowler and had five "perfect" games. He was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew, Phillip Young. John is survived by: sister, Martha (Liston) Young of Texas; brother, Michael (Debbie) Donahue of Georgia; three nieces and nephews; and many friends and co-workers.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McGilley Memorial Chapel
12301 State Line Road
Kansas City, MO 64145
8169426180
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved