John David Donahue John David Donahue, 61, Overland Park, KS, passed away August 5, 2020. The Rosary will be prayed at 5:30pm following with Visitation until 7pm on Monday, August 10 at McGilley State Line Chapel, 12301 State Line Road, KCMO. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 am Tuesday, August 11 at Cure of Ars Catholic Church, 9401 Mission Road, Leawood, KS, 66206 with burial following at Resurrection Cemetery in Lenexa, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cure of Ars Catholic Church. Please share a memory or note of condolence at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com
. John was born February 19, 1959 in Kansas City, MO to Michael and Rosalie (Dunn) Donahue. He was the happiest when he was bowling! John was a pro-bowler and had five "perfect" games. He was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew, Phillip Young. John is survived by: sister, Martha (Liston) Young of Texas; brother, Michael (Debbie) Donahue of Georgia; three nieces and nephews; and many friends and co-workers.