John David Fike
June 26, 1944 - November 21, 2020
Lawrence, Kansas - John David Fike, age 76, passed away peacefully at his home in Lecompton, Kansas on Saturday November 21, 2020, surrounded by family after an extended battle with lung cancer. Cremation is planned and a celebration of life will be at a later date.
John was the only child of Laverta (Graham) and Charles Fike. John grew up in and around Lawrence, Kansas. In the 1970's, opportunities in the booming oil fields had John moving to Caspar, Wyoming. Soon, he was introduced to dirt track flat track motorcycle racing which he loved and remained dedicated to racing clear into his 60's. He often told captivating stories of his racing experiences and the people he raced with. His loyalty to British made motorcycles, specifically BSA motorcycles, was evident throughout his racing years. As focused as he was on what he could do to make himself better at the sport, it was evident the sport had given back to him, enriching his life in the friendships made and the help that was selflessly supplied whenever needed. When the oil fields slowed down, John made his way back to the midwest and began working for Honda Motorsports as a mechanic on motorcycles, ATVs, lawn mowers, and small engines. He worked in Topeka from the 1980's to 1991. Then he worked at the Honda shop in south Hutchinson from 1991 to 1998. He made it back to Lawrence and successfully started and ran his own business, John's ATV & Cycle, which was open until his retirement in 2018.
Both parents preceded John in death, as well as John's significant other and partner of 33 years, Patricia Lawson, by just six months. Surviving family includes stepdaughter Lori Kampfer (Martin Lamar) of Leawood, Kansas, granddaughter Ashley Kampfer (Olivia Brien) of Overland Park, Kansas, an aunt Marjorie Rocker of Lawrence, Kansas, and several cousins.
In honoring John Fike, you may make a donation in his name to Douglas County Visiting Nurses Association & Hospice or charity of your choice
