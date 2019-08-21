|
|
John David Novak John David Novak was born January 26, 1946, in Independence, Missouri, and passed away August 15, 2019, in Port Charlotte, Florida. John was a member of National Asbestos Workers Local #27 in Independence, Missouri, for over 30 years and worked in the Kansas City area. John was a Vietnam veteran in the U.S. Navy with the 7th Fleet. From 1964-1965, he served on the U.S.S. Orleck (called "Top Gun") based out of Yokosuka, Japan. The Orleck backed up our ground troops in Vietnam. He loved our country so much and was very proud to serve and fight for our freedom! His real love was being a ship captain and a NAUI diving instructor trainer; and he taught all levels from first-time diver to instructor. He and his wife, Kay, spent many years living and working in the Florida Keys. They had many adventures there, and since then he has been known by his many friends as Captain John. John was preceded in death by his parents, son Jason, and brothers Stan, Richard, and Bill. John is survived by his wife Verlene Kay Novak of North Port, FL, son Adam Novak and family of Chapel Hill, NC, brothers Mike, Steve, Greg, Ed, and Bob of Kansas City, MO, brother Tom of Albuquerque, NM, daughter-in-law Lori Novak and family of Oklahoma City, OK, 6 grandchildren and numerous extended family, eclectus parrots Jake and Rita Marie. Memorial Services will be held at 10:30am on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, Florida. A reception will be held afterwards at the Morgan Family Community Center at 6207 West Price Blvd, North Port, Florida. If you wish to leave a message you may do so at Farleyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to any of the following: H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center National Rifle Association
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 21, 2019