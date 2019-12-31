|
John Davis Donnelly Jr. John Davis Donnelly, Jr., 91, of Gower, MO formerly of Liberty, MO passed away December 27, 2019. He is survived by his sons, Terry Donnelly (Joy) and Tim Donnelly (Cheryl), stepdaughters Joyce Wetzel (Ronnie), Susie Lilly and Janice McFadden, brothers Denny Donnelly (Sue), James Donnelly, and Tommy Donnelly, sisters Frances Croll, Patricia Mynatt (Gene), Cleo Unterreiner (Jerry), Mary Jo Pepperdine (John), Nancy Enquist (Ed) and Brenda Farrell (David), 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to the staff at Gower Convalescent Center and Three Rivers Hospice for the kindness and care they provided to John. Visitation will be Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, with services following at 1:00 pm at First Baptist Church, 413 Center Street, Lathrop, MO 64465. Private family burial will be held at a later date at New Hope Cemetery, Liberty, MO. Arrangements: Hixson-Klein Funeral Home Gower, MO 816-424-6481
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 31, 2019