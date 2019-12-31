Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hixson-Klein Funeral Home
109 North Third Street
Gower, MO 64454
(816) 424-6481
Resources
More Obituaries for John Donnelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Davis Donnelly Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Davis Donnelly Jr. Obituary
John Davis Donnelly Jr. John Davis Donnelly, Jr., 91, of Gower, MO formerly of Liberty, MO passed away December 27, 2019. He is survived by his sons, Terry Donnelly (Joy) and Tim Donnelly (Cheryl), stepdaughters Joyce Wetzel (Ronnie), Susie Lilly and Janice McFadden, brothers Denny Donnelly (Sue), James Donnelly, and Tommy Donnelly, sisters Frances Croll, Patricia Mynatt (Gene), Cleo Unterreiner (Jerry), Mary Jo Pepperdine (John), Nancy Enquist (Ed) and Brenda Farrell (David), 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to the staff at Gower Convalescent Center and Three Rivers Hospice for the kindness and care they provided to John. Visitation will be Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, with services following at 1:00 pm at First Baptist Church, 413 Center Street, Lathrop, MO 64465. Private family burial will be held at a later date at New Hope Cemetery, Liberty, MO. Arrangements: Hixson-Klein Funeral Home Gower, MO 816-424-6481
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -