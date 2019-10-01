Home

John Dennis Sheehy Sr. John Dennis Sheehy, Sr. passed peacefully 9/29/19, surrounded by his loving family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ella (Lane) Sheehy and Robert Emmett Sheehy, Sr. He is survived by his brother Robert E. Sheehy, Jr., & sisters Mary Lou (Hill) Sheehy, Nancy Sheehy Kern, & Kathy Sheehy, his former wife & friend Mary Lynn Sheehy, his sons, John Sheehy, Jr. (Wendy), Thomas Sheehy, & daughter Jeanne Sheehy (Dave Nowak), his beloved grandsons, Brett & Bradley, who brought joy & light to his later years. And he was Uncle John to many wonderful nieces & nephews. There will be no public service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Diabetes Association or Kansas City Hospice. For the complete obituary visit www.reflectionsmemorialservice.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 1, 2019
