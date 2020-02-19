|
John Donald Miller John Donald Miller, 81, TWA retiree, of Smithville, MO passed away February 16, 2020. Survivors: wife Linda Miller; children John Glenn (Kim) Miller and Jane McMillian; grandchildren Skye McMillian,Taylor and Tyler Miller; sisters Sylvia (Kenny) Miller and Mary (Ferrell) Morrow. Funeral Services: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 19th with Visitation from 12:30-1:30 p.m. prior to the service at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville. Burial with Military Honors: Community of Smithville Memorial Cemetery In lieu of flowers, donations to Hoover Christian Church.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 19, 2020