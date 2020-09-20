1/1
John Donnelly
John Donnelly John Donnelly, 88, a native of Paisley, Scotland, and longtime Kansas City resident, died in August 2020. John was one of seven children of Kate McCabe Donnelly and William Wilson Donnelly. Born April 14, 1932, he left Scotland while still in his teens to work in Australia and New Zealand. In the US, he became a member of the Boilermaker union and worked on projects across the country, including the Iatan Power Plant in Weston, MO. John's interests included calligraphy, rare Japanese prints, photography and all things Scottish. He immersed himself in history, science, engineering and arts and loved to talk (sometimes at length!) about all of his interests. A regular at Bloomsday Books, John "adopted" Aixois Bistro for meals and social interaction. He had many friends who indulged his love of movies and books, especially the 007 franchise (he felt a great kinship with Sean Connery, a fellow Scot). He is survived by a sister, Annie Hanneman of Virginia, and her daughter Susan (John) Slupe, also of Virginia, and nieces and nephews in Scotland. There will be no formal services, but his remains will be returned to Scotland. Friends are encouraged to raise a glass to John's full and well-lived time on the planet.

Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 20, 2020.
