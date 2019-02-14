Resources More Obituaries for John Doran Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Br. John Doran

Obituary Condolences Flowers Brother John Doran, C.S.C. 08/11/1921 02/10/2019 Brother John Gerard Doran was born on August 11, 1921 in Kansas City, Missouri, the fourth of five children of Simon and Lamira Doran. After elementary school at St. Francis Xavier, Jack graduated from Rockhurst High School in 1938 and then earned his B.S. in Philosophy from Rockhurst College, graduating in 1942 just as the United States entered World War II. Like his two older brothers, Jack enlisted to serve his country. The US Army made him a supply sergeant and when war ended he returned to civilian life. Jack had considered the religious life along the way and on July 9, 1946 he applied to the Brothers of Holy Cross. The Rockhurst College Dean recommended him, stating that he was a quiet and reticent sort but this should not be interpreted as being moody. John began his formal religious journey with the Brothers of the Holy Cross at Sacred Heart College in Watertown, WI, then taught at Holy Cross School, New Orleans, LA, and at Catholic Central High School, Monroe, MI, where his duties included athletic director and bus driver. He professed his perpetual vows on August 15, 1951, on the campus of the University of Notre Dame. Brother John earned a Master's in English from Notre Dame and became involved in debate while teaching English in Albany, NY. This led to twenty-four years of teaching at Notre Dame High School, Sherman Oaks, CA, where forensics became his signature activity. He earned a Ph.D. in Speech Communication from UCLA and by 1978 the high school students he coached had earned enough points in competition to qualify him as a "double-diamond" coach in the National Forensics League. At age 57 he was accepted as adjunct faculty in Speech at the University of Notre Dame, where he also served as Director of Forensics. From 1985 to 1997, Brother John served as an instructor aboard various ships of the US Navy in the Program for Afloat College Education (PACE). He felt that he was contributing not only by teaching, but by his presence in support of young Catholic sailors, and he greatly enjoyed the opportunity to travel to various ports around the world. At age 76, he retired from teaching altogether, whether on land or sea, and became the director of the Holy Cross community at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks. While he accepted this role only on a year by year basis, "if the Brothers will have me," this interim arrangement continued until 2003, when he returned to the University of Notre Dame as a resident at Columba Hall. There it was his regular Sunday afternoon practice to visit the infirm Brothers to write letters for them. In 2016, in his mid-90s, he accepted assignment to the Holy Cross Residence in Austin, Texas, where he had the support of assisted living, at least as much as his fierce independence would allow. Only in his last week alive did he ask to be put on hospice care since he did not want hospitalization. Brother John was an avid sports enthusiast, following the Kansas City Royals and Chiefs, and Notre Dame, of course. On the university campus he maintained a regular routine of tennis and swimming, and he brought his love of competition to his successful debate squads. Brother John's parents, brothers and sisters and one niece preceded him in death. He is survived and missed by nieces, nephews and extended family, and by the Brothers of the religious life that called to him. Services for Br. John Doran will be at the Holy Cross Residence in Austin, Texas. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday evening, February 15, 2019 with Mass of Christian Burial celebrated Saturday morning, February 16, 2019. Interment will be at Assumption Cemetery.

Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 14, 2019