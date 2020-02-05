|
John E. Brooks John E. Brooks, 81, of Kansas City, MO passed away at his home January 31, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. A Celebration of John's Life will be 11:00 am Saturday, February 8 at Kansas City United Church of Christ, 205 W. 65th Street, Kansas City, MO. A reception will follow the service in the church hall. John was born January 26, 1939 in Hutchinson, KS to Maurice and Ethel (Adams) Brooks. He learned dental technology at an early age and practiced it in Lawrence while he attended KU where he was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma. This is where he met Nancy Lower. He married Nancy in November, 1963. John was a veteran of the Air National Guard. He moved his new family to Kansas City and established Brooks and Daughters Dental Laboratory. John was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Farrell Brooks, Richard Brooks and Robert Brooks and one sister, Patsy Russell. In addition to his wife of 56 years, Nancy, John is survived by four daughters, Shelly Brooks (Michael Smith), Vicki Brooks (Darren Miller), Lisa Brooks and Janet Mosby; four grandchildren, Aleister and Addison Jones, Denny and Josie Mosby; and sisters Elva Jean Atkinson and Bette Brooks, and many nieces, nephews and their families. John was always willing to help others. For many years with his church family he worked with and supervised Christmas in October projects; he helped refurbish Hope Care Center, a residence for people with HIV and AIDS, and loved coaching his daughter's soccer teams. His family wishes to thank the physicians and hospice of St. Luke's, the memory care center at KU, the Sister Servants of Mary hospice care, our church family of 49 years at Kansas City United Church of Christ and loving friends and neighbors. In lieu of flowers, we suggest donations to those causes important to John; Christmas in October, Sister Servants of Mary of Kansas City, Kansas, and Brookside Soccer. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 5, 2020