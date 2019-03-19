John E. French John E. French died March 16, 2019, in Olathe, KS. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m.12 p.m. with a service following the visitation at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Grace United Methodist Church, 11485 S. Ridgeview Rd. Olathe, KS 66061. John was born in Kansas City, KS, on August 8, 1942, to Loren L. & Vida T. French at Providence Hospital. He graduated from Wyandotte High School in 1960. He received his bachelor's and master's degrees from Emporia State University where he was a member of Alpha Kappa Lambda. He received a Graduate Degree from the Wisconsin School of Banking. He taught at Hillcrest Junior High School. He started his career in Informational Technology with IBM in 1965. In 1970 he worked with Vaughn Computer Systems, followed by working for Commercial National Bank KCK. In 1975 he went to work for National Share Data Corporation in Dallas, TX. He also held positions with NSD in Bridgeport, CT & Dallas, TX. In 1982 he joined Allied Bank in Houston, TX. In 1983 he started Bankline Mid-America in Overland Park, KS. He grew this business to over 1200 employees and 12 offices throughout the US. He sold the business in 1998. In 1999 he purchased Computer Source, now Results Technology. He worked up until the very last days before his illness prevented. He earned his Eagle Scout rank at age 13 and continued to earn two Order of the Arrow awards. He was his son's Webelo's den leader, Nation Chief of Indian Guides, soccer/basketball/hockey/football coach and Sunday school teacher for his boy's. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren's school and sporting events. Also, he enjoyed making several trips to Europe but made sure he was in Estates Park, CO for the month of July where he enjoyed family vacations. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Ruth Meyer French, sons, Doug (Melinda) & Tim (Emily). Grandchildren, Ali Sligar, Luke French & Lucy French. Also surviving is his brother, Thomas R. (Gayle) French and nephews & nieces. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Center of Grace Boys & Girls Club 11485 S Ridgeview Rd Olathe, KS 66061 or Olathe Hospice House 15310 S. Marion Street, Olathe, KS 66061. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)



