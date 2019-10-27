|
John E. Gaddis Living a full and happy life, John Gaddis passed away October 23, 2019. John grew up in rural Kansas, the son of a teacher and superintendent with 2 brothers and younger sister. Farming entered their life with a move to Princeton, then Ottawa. John used to say he went to Princeton, not mentioning it was the high school in Princeton, Kansas. He graduated from Ottawa University where he met the first love of his life, Joyce. They were married almost 60 years. Joyce preceded him in death. After a stint in the Army they moved to Overland Park, started a family, and employment at Hallmark Cards. With a career of almost 40 years, 2 children, and many many friends, life was good. He enjoyed golf, playing on most of the courses in the Kansas City area, belonging to Brookridge (past president). John and Joyce were the consummate hosts along with a vast array of friends who also welcomed them as guests. After retirement, John and Joyce moved to Sun City West Arizona, for more golf and more friends. They were very active in Sun City West and Desert Palms Presbyterian Church. They traveled to see their kids and other parts of the country. But there is "no place like home" and Joyce and John returned enjoying a few good years together at Tallgrass Creek. After Joyce passed away, John enjoyed the company of Sarah Davis. John and Sarah enjoyed dining with others, the theater, and you could always find them at happy hour on Friday and Church of the Resurrection on Sunday. John is survived by their two children Diana Reed and Randy Gaddis, Diana's husband Terry, their daughter Lauren, Randy's wife Dena and their children Kyle, Katelyn and Kelsey. He is also survived by 3 great-grandchildren, Cadence, Ariana, and Brody Gaddis and his sister Elaine Oakleaf. Never a bad word was said about John. He was a friend to all. A private memorial service will be held at a later date for the interment of Joyce and John at Church of the Resurrection.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 27, 2019