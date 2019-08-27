Home

John E. Lewis John Edward "Bud" Lewis, 87, of Prairie Village, Kansas, died unexpectedly on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Advent Health Systems Shawnee Mission, surrounded by his family. Bud was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean (McCracken) Lewis; his father, William Frederick Lewis; his brother, Billy Jo Lewis; and his brother-in-law, Donald McCracken. He is survived by his daughter, Sharon Marshall (Alan), of Prairie Village; son, Ron Lewis (Denise), of Lenexa; five grandchildren and their spouses, ten great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; his sister-in-law, Grace McCracken and her family; and his dog, Buddy. There will be a private graveside service for the family. The family suggests contributions to the Phelan McDermid Syndrome Foundation (www.pmsf.org), or the . Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.johnsoncountychapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 27, 2019
