John E. Miller John E. Miller Sr., 83, of Shawnee, KS, passed away on May 5, 2020. John was born August 3, 1936 in Kansas City, Missouri to James and Mary Miller. He married his wife Dixie (Hicks) Miller in 1954. They were married 61 years until she passed in 2016. He served in the United States Navy at the end of the Korean War. He is survived by his three adult children and their spouses; seven adult grand-children and their spouses, and seven great-grandchildren, who were the light of his life. A small, family Celebration of Life will be held (post COVID19) at the Lake of the Ozarks. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com (Arr. Amos Family Funeral Home 10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66203; 913-631-5566)
Published in Kansas City Star on May 10, 2020.