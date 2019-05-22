John E. Palmer John E. Palmer passed away May 20, 2019. John was born November 14, 1944 in Port Angeles, WA. He was a graduate of Lee's Summit High School, Class of 1962. He was a proud member of Plumbers Local #8 and retired after 35 years. John enjoyed being outdoors, hunting and fishing. He was a devoted husband of 52 years and a loving father and grandfather. He was his happiest when he was surrounded by his family at their home in the country. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Kathryn Palmer. He is survived by wife, Janet Palmer; daughter, Angie Manske; sons, Brett (Angela) Palmer, and Nick (P.J.) Palmer; and grandchildren, Taylor, Kieran, Shelby, Colton, Cooper, Janice, Charlie and George; and brothers Mike (Sandy) and Rich (Sheila). Visitation will be Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church from 10-11am. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11am with burial at Lee's Summit Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor. Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, Lee's Summit, MO.

