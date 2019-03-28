Kansas City Star Obituaries
MUEHLEBACH FUNERAL HOME
6800 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 444-2060
John Powell
John E. Powell John E. Powell, 70, passed away March 25, 2019. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 30th from11:30-1:00pm at St. Catherine of Siena Parish, 4101 E. 105thTerr, Kansas City, MO followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 1pm. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to St. Catherine of Siena. John was born December 4, 1948 in Kansas City, KS. He is survived by his wife, Janet; sons, Sean (Jennifer), Chris (Kristi), Todd (Kelly) and Brett (Erin); grandchildren, Jack, Paige, Anna Kate, Matthew, Collin, Ryan, Kate, Caroline, Bridget, Luke, and Jane; a sister, Joyce Terry. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.muehlebachchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 28, 2019
