|
|
John E. Robertson Sr. John E. Robertson Sr., 66 years old, died on February 26, 2020. John was born September 30, 1953 in Kansas City, MO to Delbert Robertson and Billie (Burnett) Grimes. He graduated Van Horn High School in 1971. He was a Teamster with Local 41 working 40 years for multiple Kansas City truck lines, retiring from ABF Truck Lines in 2012. He enjoyed NASCAR racing, going to his son's farm and spending time with grandkids. He was preceded in death by his father; stepdad, Warren Grimes; and grandparents. He is survived by three children, son, John Robertson Jr. and wife, Steffany of Faucett, MO; two daughters, Amanda Redman of Gladstone, MO and Sarah Wartooth and husband, Joseph of Portland, OR.; mother, Billie Grimes of Mission, KS; and sister, Linda Barker of Blue Springs, MO; eight grandkids; and many nieces and nephews. John will be cremated with a celebration of life at a later date.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 1, 2020