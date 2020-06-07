John E. Wagner Sr. John E. Wagner, Sr. passed away on June 4th in Kansas City, Missouri after a long battle with lung cancer. He was born on December 17th, 1931 to John P. Wagner, Jr. and Mary Wagner in Kansas City and spent his life living in the Kansas City area. That is, until he retired to his home at the Lake of the Ozarks. He attended Paseo High School and on January 27th, 1951, John married the love of his life, Shirley J. Wagner. John bought a small company from his father in the 60's called Wagner Cartage Service growing the business into Wagner Industries Inc., now known as Wagner Logistics. As Chairman he grew the company into a leading mid-market logistics company providing distribution warehousing and transportation services across the United States. He loved his company and its people and was proud of them and their successes. He was particularly proud of the employment opportunities the company provided and families those jobs supported. John loved the Lake and shared many happy experiences with friends and family. Golf, boating, and fishing at the lake were his passion. John and Shirley literally traveled the world over their lifetime exploring every corner of the world. John was very active in civic, trade, politics, and philanthropy. He was active in the Chamber leading the Surface Transportation Committee and served on the Bond Bridge Committee. Trade groups were a passion of his as he served in senior leadership positions at the American Trucking Associations, provided his service as head of the Regional and Distribution Carriers Conference within ATA and served as Chairman of the Missouri Motor Carriers Association. Active in the community he provided leadership in his Optimists International chapter and was a proud member of Downtown Kansas City Rotary Club 13. John was a generous donor to many charities and the Republican Party. As an Eagle Scout, he was a lifelong supporter of Boy Scouts of America. John worked hard and played hard as well. He loved his annual fishing trip with the Empty Stinger, Whiskey Drinking, and Marching Club as well as his fellowship with the Saturday Afternoon Sewing, Literary, and Moral Uplift Society. He enjoyed his monthly investment club meetings with the Wise Owls. John is survived by his wife of 69 years, Shirley Wagner, his sister Maryln Foundoplous and his children, Pam Siegert, John Wagner Jr., Susan Sanders, and Jim Wagner. His grandchildren, Stacey Siegert, Ryan (Jessie) Siegert, John T. Wagner, Ross Wagner, Amy (Ciaran) Molloy, Melissa Sanders, and Matt Sanders. John had five great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend thanks to all of the doctors, nurses, and caregivers at KU Medical, Bishop Spencer Place, and St. Luke's Hospice House. The family will be having a private funeral and after restrictions are lifted, a Celebration of Life will be announced later.



