|
|
John Earl Easley Our dear father, John Earl Easley, passed away on June 22, 2019 at home in Overland Park, KS at 5:55 p.m. to be with our Lord. He was born on May 8, 1942, in Pitcher, Oklahoma to Barbara Robitaille Easley. Preceding him in death are twin half-sisters, Connie Girard and Bonnie Easley. He is survived by our mother and devoted wife of 56 years, Sharon J. (Latham) Easley, Overland Park, KS; children, William and Kristin Easley of Overland Park, KS, Kimberly and Vern Mulkey of Lee's Summit, MO, Christine and Steve Caudle of Olathe, KS, Bradley and Dawn Easley of Basehor, KS; 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, June 28 at McGilley State Line Chapel, 12301 State Line Rd., KCMO. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Sat, June 29 at Newcomer's Floral Hills Funeral Home, 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd, KCMO, with interment following in Floral Hills Cemetery and a reception following services. Condolences may be offered through mcgilleymidtownchapel.com. Arrangements with McGilley Midtown Chapel, 816-753-6200.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 26, 2019