John Edgar Meyer John Edgar Meyer, 89, passed peacefully in his sleep on March 25th, 2019. He was born to Victor and Bertha Meyer in Kansas City, MO on October 6th, 1929. John was a dedicated and loving husband to Jeanne Lou Meyer whom he married on February 28th, 1953 and laid to rest December 9, 2010. John graduated from Paseo High School in 1947, served in the Navy for 4 years, worked at Benton Auto Parts for 27 years and became a fork-lift driver for Bendix/Allied Signal where he retired as a proud union member in 1997. He was a devoted father to James, John, Jeffrey, Janet, Jerome and Joseph Meyer. He also selflessly raised his granddaughter, Heather Meyer. His lineage includes 21 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren. John was an avid bargain hunter which earned him the name "Coupon John". He loved gardening, watching his beloved Royals and Chiefs and enjoying the company of family and friends. The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00pm followed by memorial service at 1pm Saturday April 6th, at Mt. Moriah Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO.



Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary