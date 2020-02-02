Kansas City Star Obituaries
John Edward "Jack" Baldwin

John Edward "Jack" Baldwin Obituary
John Edward "Jack"Baldwin John Edward "Jack" Baldwin, 95, died peacefully on January 26, 2020. Born in Jacksonville, IL, to Sylvan Peak Baldwin and Lawrence Victor Baldwin, he was the 3rd youngest of 7 Baldwin siblings. He later had an additional 4 step siblings after his father died and his mother married Ray Barton. Jack was in the Navy during WWII. He married Mary Spiceland in 1949, and was with her until her death in 1995. He retired from McDonnell Douglas Aircraft Corporation in 1989, after more than 35 years as a machinist for them. He is survived by his sister, Helen Baldwin, of Jacksonville, IL, daughters Pam Marshall Guise and Nancy Baldwin of Kansas City, along with their spouses, Tim Guise and Edd Bailey, grandchildren; Jesse and Whitney Marshall, and their spouses, Angie Marshall and Rayna Marshall, and 5 great grandchildren; Simon, Calliope, Elliot, Lucas, and Faelynn Marshall, as well as many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by Pamela Callison, his longtime companion for more than 20 years, and by her daughter, Pamela "PJ" Johnson. A memorial service will be held in St. Charles, MO at a later date. To leave condolences and fond memories for the family, visit www.johnsoncountychapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 2, 2020
