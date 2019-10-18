Home

John Edward Boullear John Edward Boullear, 71, of Parkville MO, unexpectedly passed away on October 12, 2019. He was born on April 11, 1948 in Hannibal, MO. He is survived by his daughter Emily C. Boullear, who loves him more than the sun, the moon, and the stars. He was preceded in death by his parents, John R. and Frances Boullear, his brother, Donald Boullear, and his sister, Carolyn Boullear McClure. Services are at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19th at the Pilgrim Chapel, 3801 Gillham Rd, Kansas City, MO. Following will be a reception at Plexpod Westport Commons, 300 E. 39th, Kansas City, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 18, 2019
