|
|
John Edward Ozburn John Edward Ozburn, 78, passed away peacefully Saturday February 23, 2019. Born April 14, 1940 to Allen and Mildred Ozburn. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Harold Ozburn. Survivors include his children Jo Ann and Paul, and grandchildren Devorah, Dallas, and Brody. John was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for heroic service in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He served his country proudly, was a devout Presbyterian, and was loved deeply by his children and grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at Mount Moriah Cemetery South Saturday March 2nd at 11am.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 28, 2019