John Edward Robertson John Edward Robertson, 80, passed away on August 7, 2020 after a twenty year battle with Parkinson's disease. John was a devoted husband, brother, father, grandfather, and friend. He was owner and President of RMF Steel Products in Grandview, Missouri. John was born in Eldon, Missouri on February 5, 1940 to Velma and James Pleasant "Robbie" Robertson and grew up in Kansas City. He graduated from Paseo High School and Kansas State University. John married Linda Sue Carpenter on September 1, 1961. Together, they raised three children: Brad, Scott, and Ann. John and Linda shared a passion for travel, and traveled with family and friends all over the world. John was an avid golfer, and a former member of Blue Hills Country Club. John spent many happy days with family and friends at Wings Duck Club, and shared his love of the outdoors with his children and grandchildren. John loved Colorado and treasured trips with family and friends to Breckenridge and Beaver Creek. His five grandchildren will forever cherish memories of Sundays spent exploring with Grandpa and being together as a family at John and Linda's home in the wonderful Allendale community. John leaves his wife Linda Carpenter Robertson, his son Brad Robertson, son Scott Robertson and his wife Blythe, daughter Ann Holliday and her husband Christopher, and his five grandchildren Emma, George, and John Robertson and Luke and Ruth Holliday. He is survived by siblings Judith Hanses, Joseph and Sharon Robertson, Jane and Warren Hanks, in-laws Sande and Grover Wilcher, and many nieces and nephews. John leaves behind many treasured friendships and his RMF Steel family. The family wishes to thank Brookdale Wornall Place for making his life richer in the last five years, and for their support. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Lakemary Center, 100 Lakemary Drive, Paola, KS 66071, which has been home to John and Linda's son Brad, who has Down Syndrome. Services are private.