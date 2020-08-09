1/
John Edward Robertson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Edward Robertson John Edward Robertson, 80, passed away on August 7, 2020 after a twenty year battle with Parkinson's disease. John was a devoted husband, brother, father, grandfather, and friend. He was owner and President of RMF Steel Products in Grandview, Missouri. John was born in Eldon, Missouri on February 5, 1940 to Velma and James Pleasant "Robbie" Robertson and grew up in Kansas City. He graduated from Paseo High School and Kansas State University. John married Linda Sue Carpenter on September 1, 1961. Together, they raised three children: Brad, Scott, and Ann. John and Linda shared a passion for travel, and traveled with family and friends all over the world. John was an avid golfer, and a former member of Blue Hills Country Club. John spent many happy days with family and friends at Wings Duck Club, and shared his love of the outdoors with his children and grandchildren. John loved Colorado and treasured trips with family and friends to Breckenridge and Beaver Creek. His five grandchildren will forever cherish memories of Sundays spent exploring with Grandpa and being together as a family at John and Linda's home in the wonderful Allendale community. John leaves his wife Linda Carpenter Robertson, his son Brad Robertson, son Scott Robertson and his wife Blythe, daughter Ann Holliday and her husband Christopher, and his five grandchildren Emma, George, and John Robertson and Luke and Ruth Holliday. He is survived by siblings Judith Hanses, Joseph and Sharon Robertson, Jane and Warren Hanks, in-laws Sande and Grover Wilcher, and many nieces and nephews. John leaves behind many treasured friendships and his RMF Steel family. The family wishes to thank Brookdale Wornall Place for making his life richer in the last five years, and for their support. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Lakemary Center, 100 Lakemary Drive, Paola, KS 66071, which has been home to John and Linda's son Brad, who has Down Syndrome. Services are private.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
8169422004
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved