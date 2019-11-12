|
|
John Edwin Capen John Edwin Capen, our beloved of 55 years, born July 18, 1964 in Kansas City, Missouri, passed away October 31, 2019. John was a novelty, the only son and fifth of six children born to Robert Bernard and Mary Margaret Capen. John possessed an eternal youthful spirit, a steadfast devotion to his family and faith, and adoration for his daughter, Lilly. His fervent obsession with all things dogs will forever be engraved in our hearts. John grew up on the wooded acres alongside Red Bridge Road with his parents and five doting sisters. He attended St. Catherine's School, oftentimes testing the nuns' patience with his ornery pranks and strong will. Yet his aptitude took him to the National Spelling Bee in Washington DC, where together with his family, he dined on the White House lawn and shook hands with President Carter and the First Lady. He attended both Rockhurst and Ruskin High Schools, graduating in 1982. John was a Jayhawk to the core and attended The University of Kansas from 1982-89, where he was a devoted member of the Integrated Humanities Program under the mentoring of Professors Dennis Quinn and John Senior. He always held firmly to his sense of wonder and yet rooted those ponderings with a deep reverence and faith. John treasured life, and viewed it from the lens of love and compassion with service to others. He exuded youthful health and physical strength, but with a spirit of humility. For the past many years, his morning sustenance was comprised of oatmeal and daily 6:45am mass at dawn. John paid frequent visits to his folks, always including a lengthy game of chess with his father. From a young age, the woods were his home and playground thus we lovingly referred to him as our "Modern Day Thoreau". Holding nature to be sacred, he was skilled at working the soil, and lent that gift to tending of parish grounds for Holy Trinity, St. John's in Lawrence, as well as for numerous elderly homeowners. Not one for convention, he walked a path guided by divine wisdom and depth of thought, but always with a jovial demeanor. He loved music, he cherished sharing time with his daughter, and was most content at family celebrations. His spirit of playfulness made him a favorite among the many nieces and nephews who were amused and delighted at his games. A gentleman and a role model with sterling values and a heart of gold, our protector and torch bearer was always there to stoke the fire or lend a hand. His irreplaceable spirit, his dry and witty humor, and that distinctive laugh will be sorely missed. John's gentle nature veiled his profound strength. John is survived by his parents, Robert Bernard and Mary Margaret Capen, his daughter, Lilly Capen, five adoring sisters, Nancy Snyder (Larry), Ann Hunt (John), Melissa Capen, Catherine Ferguson (Craig), Julie Ferguson (Michael), numerous cherished nieces and nephews, and Alice and Tom, his two loyal dogs. John's life will be celebrated on November 16, 2019. Visitation 10:30am Rosary 11:00am Mass 11:30am Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church 3934 Washington Street Kansas City, Missouri. Graveside service and burial 1pm at Forest Hill & Calvary Cemetery 6901 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri. Friends and family may gather for dessert and coffee at the cemetery chapel afterwards. Donations may be made to a memorial fund in John Capen's name to Wayside Waifs.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 12, 2019