|
|
John Edwin Morrison John Edwin Morrison died September 17, 2019 in Leland, NC. John, son of the late John A. Morrison and Shirley A. Morrison of Kansas City, MO, was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph A. Morrison. He is survived by his wife, Linda S. Morrison, sister, Ann M. Phebus (Skip), daughter, Sara L. Morrison (Michael Allmayer), son, Richard G. Morrison (Julie), and grandchildren, Katherine E. Morrison and Griffen B. Morrison. Upon graduation from Yale University in 1964 and the University of Michigan Law School in 1967, John joined the law firm of Morrison, Hecker. After several years, he joined the J.C. Nichols Co as a staff attorney, later forming his own firm with Ronald Spradley. During the savings and loan distress in 1980, John served as a department head with the Resolution Trust Corporation, a government-owned asset management company. His career culminated at FDIC in Washington, D.C., spending a total of 20 years in federal service. Throughout his career, John was active in the community. He devoted his time to the Lawyer's Association of Kansas City, Big Brothers, the Optimist Club, and a Kansas City non-profit spearheading the development of midtown Kansas City. An enthusiastic relationship coach, John gave numerous workshops, speeches, and held countless coaching sessions in Kansas City, Virginia, and North Carolina. Services will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019, 11:00am at Second Presbyterian Church in Kansas City. Private burial in Forest Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to .
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 8, 2019