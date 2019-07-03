John "Jack"Ericson John "Jack" Ericson, 82, passed away peacefully June 30, 2019 at his home in Lansing, Kan. Jack was born in Rochester, N.Y., Nov. 8, 1936, to Albert and Irene (Gonczo) Ericson. He graduated from Fremont High School Fremont, Neb. Jack attended Midland College in Fremont and Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Prior to beginning his career as an insurance agent in 1959 with American National Insurance, Jack was involved in retail work. In 1985, he went on to work for American Family and Toyne Insurance Agency before establishing Affordable Insurance Services in 1989, in Overland Park, Kan. Jack enjoyed playing with his grandchildren. He was an avid fisherman, gardener, and enjoyed singing in his church choir. Jack is survived by his wife, Margaret "Regina" Alford whom he married Aug. 17, 1985, at Sacred Heart Church in Leavenworth, Kan.; two sons, Paul and wife Missy of Shawnee, Kan., and John "Andy" of Overland Park, Kan.; four grandchildren, J.J., Ella, Lucy and Sam; three siblings, Dr. Tom Ericson and wife Dana of Des Moines, Iowa, Jim Ericson and wife Stevi of Denver, Colo., and Dr. Judie Erickson Atlanta, Ga.; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at the R.L. Leintz Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Trinity Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Leavenworth Interfaith Community of Hope Shelter (http://www.leavenworthinterfaith.org/donate-now.html) or Birthright Leavenworth Chapter.

Published in Kansas City Star on July 3, 2019