John Erwin Borel Army Colonel (Retired) John Erwin Borel passed away July 31, 2020, at Overland Park Regional Hospital, Overland Park, Kansas. Friends are invited to pay their respects from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Buchanan Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 8th at the Waldensian Presbyterian Church. Services will be outdoors and all are invited to bring a lawn chair. Reverend Randy Crane will be officiating. Interment and military honors will follow in the Waldensian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Waldensian Presbyterian Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Buchanan Funeral Home, Monett.

Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Buchanan Funeral Home
301 Euclid Avenue
Monett, MO 65708
(417) 235-3188
