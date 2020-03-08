|
John F. Cook John F Cook 66, of Northeast KCMO, passed away on March 3, 2020. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 5106 St. John Ave., KCMO 64123, where a Memorial Mass will begin 6 p.m. John was preceded in death by his father, William J. Cook. He is survived by his mother, Rose S. Cook; his daughter, Gina Tarantino; and grandson, Chazz Tarantino. Also surviving are his sisters and brothers: Teresa Hawkins (Steve), Sandi Martin, Bill Cook, Jr. (Cindy), and Anthony Cook (Angela); along with numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 8, 2020