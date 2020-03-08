Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John F. Cook

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John F. Cook Obituary
John F. Cook John F Cook 66, of Northeast KCMO, passed away on March 3, 2020. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 5106 St. John Ave., KCMO 64123, where a Memorial Mass will begin 6 p.m. John was preceded in death by his father, William J. Cook. He is survived by his mother, Rose S. Cook; his daughter, Gina Tarantino; and grandson, Chazz Tarantino. Also surviving are his sisters and brothers: Teresa Hawkins (Steve), Sandi Martin, Bill Cook, Jr. (Cindy), and Anthony Cook (Angela); along with numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -