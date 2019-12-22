|
|
John F. "Jack" Davis John F. "Jack" Davis (aka Bad Dawg), ninety-five and a half, of Prairie Village, Kansas passed away on December 16, 2019, at home from a brief illness. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., December 26th at the Colonial Congregational Church (Prairie Village, KS). A reception with BBQ lunch will be served afterwards. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to PKD Foundation (www.pkdcure.org). Jack was born May 9, 1924 in Webster Groves, Missouri to Joseph and Margaret Davis. He was preceded in death by his college sweetheart-wife of 59 years, Barbara Darling Davis and daughter Patricia Davis Heath (Jeff). He is survived by daughters Susie Berger (Bryan) and Jill Riester (Bill) and son, Jackson Davis (Mary Ellen). Plus 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Of all the thoughts on Jack's mind at the end, his family was number one. He was so proud of each and every one of them. Jack and Barbara could be found on any given weekend playing golf at Indian Hills Country Club or enjoying summertime at the Lake of the Ozarks. As a member of the Kansas City Royal Lancers, Jack (and Barbara) supported the club for over 40 years and developed deep friendships with many of their fellow Lancers. Life after golf centered around hunting, fishing and winters in Sanibel, Fl. Flushing a quail or calling in a duck were a few of his favorite pastimes (along with great story telling with his hunting buddies). Jack lived by a standard found in God's Word: it is more blessed to give than to receive. Whether a word to the wise, or a special treasure or a timely joke, he was always giving. Some things were intangibles like if you were in Canada on a fishing trip and wanted to swim, he would say "We're here to fish, so start fishing." Other times it was to help a grandson start a successful business. Of course, at any social gathering Jack was the consummate joke and storyteller and, for better or worse, left a smile on your face. Gramps always left an indelible mark at family weddings by being the last one off the dance floor. Please visit www.mtmoriah.net for more information and to share memories and condolences.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 22, 2019