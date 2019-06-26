John F. Dearing John F. Dearing, 43, of Lenexa, KS, passed away June 11, 2019, peacefully after a long illness. Born Dec 20, 1975, John grew up in Raytown, and Kansas City, graduating from Rockhurst High School in 1994, and from the University of Missouri, Columbia, in 1998. He loved working out at the gym, traveling, dogs, collecting black and white photographic prints (Ansel Adams was a favorite) and most of all, he loved to fly. He received his private pilot's license and made his first solo flight in 2008. John was preceded in death by his mother, Catherine, and is survived by his father, Moe (Jo) of Kansas City, brother Phil (Angela) of Ontario CA, sister Sarah (Keith Hollcroft) of Tucson AZ, niece Jennifer Hollcroft of Austin TX, aunt Sarah Mason of Kansas City, uncle Jim Rice of Houston TX, step sisters Sara Gann, and Laura Gann, of Northern Virginia, as well as numerous cousins and friends. John was cremated, and his services will be private. His family requests no flowers, but a remembrance may be made in John's name to: Wayside Waifs, 301 Martha Truman Rd., Kansas City, MO 64137.

