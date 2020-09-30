Dr. John F. Henry
September 26, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - John F. Henry, Ph.D., died at his home in Kansas City on September 26, 2020.
Dr. Henry served for more than a decade as a valued member of the faculty in the Department of Economics at the University of Missouri – Kansas City (UMKC), beginning in 2001. After retiring from California State University – Sacramento in 2004, he moved to UMKC to serve as a Visiting Professor, a position he held until 2014.
Dr. Henry influenced generations of students. He was an enormously popular teacher and advisor at UMKC and an important member of the economics faculty when the department became internationally known as a center for heterodox economics. In high demand as an advisor for doctoral students, he served on dozens of dissertation committees and often played a crucial role in patiently guiding students to successful completion of their research.
A passionate advocate for the rights of working people and oppressed people everywhere, he was a fierce critic of the role that economics and economists often play in rationalizing and perpetuating injustice. His loss is deeply felt by his family, friends, colleagues, and former students, but his legacy lives on in those associates whose research, teaching, and understanding of economics continue to be shaped by him.
For more information, see: https://cremationcenterkc.com/john-f-henry/
.