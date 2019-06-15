John F. Kennedy John F. Kennedy, 72, died at his home June 11th after a battle with cancer. John leaves his sons Tim (Theresa), Brad (Jean), and Scott (Michelle), his best friend Joann Rogers, 9 grandchildren, brothers Barry and Kevin, his Iowa family, and many close friends. John was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and was raised in Ryan, Iowa. He graduated from Loras College, served in Vietnam, and had a successful career with GE while raising his family in Stilwell, Kansas with his loving wife Jean. John will be remembered for his generosity and giant heart. He wanted everyone to know he had a good life and will miss everyone. No gifts or flowers are expected or wanted. John was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Jean, his father Charles, mother Lorraine, sister Connie, and brother Vic. A celebration of life (casual attire) will take place at the VFW at 8804 Grant Street, Overland Park KS, 66212 on Saturday June 22nd from 4:00-8:00 with military honors at 5:00.



