John F. Riordan John Floyd Riordan, the son of Dr. John Joseph and Alice (Floyd) Riordan, was born October 23, 1924, in Fillmore, Missouri. He attended Tarkio High School, Tarkio, Missouri, graduating in 1942. On March 5, 1943, John entered the United States Army, serving his country during World War II in the Pacific Theater with the 1395th Engineers. Following the Japanese surrender, he served as part of the Occupation Force on their mainland. John received his honorable discharge January 24, 1946. Following the war, John attended Drury College in Springfield, Missouri, graduating in 1949 with a Bachelor's degree in history. He then attended University of Wyoming, in Laramie, as a graduate student, where he studied International Affairs. In 1951, John was employed by the Ford Motor Company Aircraft Division in Kansas City, Missouri. In 1955, he was employed by Lockheed Aircraft as a project engineering assistant, on the F104 Air Force fighter. For a brief time, John was employed by McDonnell Douglas as a project planner and later returned to Lockheed, retiring in 1986. John moved back to Kansas City to care for his parents, where he lived to the present time. He enjoyed history, especially the history of the western United States, and traveling. John passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in North Kansas City, at the age of 94. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by two brothers, Roland Keith and Owen Redmond Riordan. Survivors include numerous cousins and many kind neighbors and friends. Graveside Service and Interment: 10:00 A.M., Saturday, May 18, 2019, Home Cemetery, Tarkio, Missouri. There is no visitation Memorials: Home Cemetery, Tarkio. www.minterfuneralchapels.com. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio

