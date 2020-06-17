Dr. John Foster Hopkins Dr. John Foster Hopkins, 92, Overland Park, Kansas passed away Tuesday June 9, 2020 at Overland Park Regional. A Celebration of Life Service will be 4 p.m. Saturday June 20, at Nall Avenue Baptist Church, 6701 Nall Ave. Prairie Village, KS. The family requests no flowers and suggests memorial contributions to KNCSB. Dr. John Hopkins was born November 14, 1927, in Houston, Texas the son of Walter and Edith Hopkins. He joined the military at age 16 and served as a CID in the United States Army where he retired. He then went to seminary and received his doctorate in sociology. In the 1970's John began serving in the KNCSB where he served in a capacity of helping those in need. He had a strong passion for disaster relief efforts and missionary work. John retired from the KSNBC but continued to serve the Lord in any capacity he could with his church family.