Dr. John Foster Hopkins
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. John Foster Hopkins Dr. John Foster Hopkins, 92, Overland Park, Kansas passed away Tuesday June 9, 2020 at Overland Park Regional. A Celebration of Life Service will be 4 p.m. Saturday June 20, at Nall Avenue Baptist Church, 6701 Nall Ave. Prairie Village, KS. The family requests no flowers and suggests memorial contributions to KNCSB. Dr. John Hopkins was born November 14, 1927, in Houston, Texas the son of Walter and Edith Hopkins. He joined the military at age 16 and served as a CID in the United States Army where he retired. He then went to seminary and received his doctorate in sociology. In the 1970's John began serving in the KNCSB where he served in a capacity of helping those in need. He had a strong passion for disaster relief efforts and missionary work. John retired from the KSNBC but continued to serve the Lord in any capacity he could with his church family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved