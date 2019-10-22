|
John Francis Baty John Francis Baty, 31 years old, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away on October 19, 2019. He passed away of an undiagnosed mass that ruptured overnight. He passed peacefully in his sleep. A visitation for his family and friends will be held from 6:00 8:00 pm on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at McGilley's at 12301 State Line Road, Kansas City, Missouri 64145 and a memorial celebration of life will follow 6:00 8:00 pm on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Saddle & Sirloin Club at 14401 Holmes Road, Kansas City, Missouri 64145. John was born in Kansas City on July 12, 1988. He graduated from Pembroke Hill School and continued on to receive his undergraduate degree at the University of Notre Dame. After college, he attended the University of Missouri Kansas City School of Law where he received his juris doctorate. He followed in his father's footsteps and practiced as an attorney at Baty Otto Coronado, PC alongside his father and sister. He enjoyed the outdoors, the Kansas City Chiefs, cooking, and traveling. He enjoyed reading about history and won every trivia contest. He will be remembered for his generosity and sense of humor. He is survived by his parents Ellen and Lee Baty, his sister Laura Kaufman and her husband Christian Kaufman, his sister Kathryn Byrd and her husband James Byrd, and his sister Ann Baty and her husband Ethan White as well as his nieces and nephews Roland, Maggie, Sera, Jack and Matthew. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made in John's honor to Bishop Sullivan, 6435 Truman Road, Kansas City, Missouri 64126. Donations can also be made by visiting the website www.bishopsullivan.org
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 22, 2019