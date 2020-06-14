John Frank Carlyle Jr.
John Frank Carlyle, Jr. John "Buster" Frank Carlyle, Jr., formerly of Lee's Summit, Missouri passed away on June 8, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society in Olathe, Kansas. John was born to Ruby and John Carlyle Sr., August 29, 1930 in Leavenworth, Kansas. He was a veteran of the US Army and he worked as a draftsman for Aerojet General Corp and Western Electric. John was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 68 years, Doris Carlyle, and daughters Susan Cindric and Nita Carlyle. He is survived by his sisters Betty Belcher and Lea Stewart, his grandson Cale Cindric, and great-grandson Ezra Cindric. A visitation will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 18, followed by a service at 11:30 a.m. at Mt. Moriah, 10507 Holmes Rd., Kansas City, MO.


Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 14, 2020.
