|
|
John G. Forbes John G. Forbes passed away May 25th 2019 at Garden Terrace in Overland Park of complications from Alzheimers. John was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Kathyrn Forbes, and his sister Connie (Forbes) Hysom. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Betty (Parker) Forbes, son Christopher and his wife Patricia of Overland Park Kansas and his daughter Elizabeth and her husband Brian Bartholomew of San Jose California. After John's retirement from United Missouri Bank he became a master gardener thru the Master Gardener Johnson County Program. He was involved in the Shawnee Town garden and the historic garden at Shawnee Indian Mission. A memorial service will be held at Nall Avenue Baptist Church at 6700 Nall avenue on Saturday June 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Family suggested memorial contributions to .
Published in Kansas City Star on May 30, 2019