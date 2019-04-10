Dr. John Glick Jr. Dr. John Glick Jr., age 94 of Glen Mills, PA passed away peacefully on April 4, 2019. Born to John & Winifred McMullen Glick in Cumberland, MD, he lived for 19 years in Glen Mills, previously living in Shawnee Mission, KS and Metuchen, NJ. Dr. Glick served in the Air Force in Italy during WWII where he was a radar repairman for airborne equipment. A graduate of Catholic University of America and St. Louis University Medical School, Dr. Glick taught at Seton Hall Medical School and later was an Associate Professor in the Department of Pathology and director of the hospital chemistry laboratory at the University of Kansas Medical Center. He was a member of the American Association for Clinical Chemistry and served as the President of the Midwest Section. He was also a member of Sigma Xi, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, St. Agnes Church, Holy Name Church and the Church of the Holy Child in Wilmington, Delaware. His hobbies included astronomy, painting and golf. He will be remembered as a humble and kind person with a keen sense of humor. He hoped that in death he would finally learn the mysteries of life that had so intrigued him. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Louise Foley. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary "Jean" Glick (nee Kienstra), who, to his everlasting joy, he met on a blind date. He is also survived by his 5 children, Mary (Chris) Depner, Barbara Hyatt, John (Eileen) Glick, Bill (Monica) Glick & Carolyn Glick (David Harradine), 9 grandchildren & 3 great grandchildren. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul or the .

Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary