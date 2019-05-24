Kansas City Star Obituaries
Floral Hills Funeral Home and Floral Hills Cemetery
7000 BLUE RIDGE BLVD
Kansas City, MO 64133
(816) 353-1218
John Gomez John Gomez, 84, of Grandview, passed away May 20, 2019, at St. Joseph Hospital Kansas City. John was born May 13, 1935, in Kansas City, Mo. to Joseph and Macaria Gomez. He married Lucienne Penot-Chokota in Kansas City, Mo, December 9, 1967. He was employed as a senior clothing designer for Lee Jeans for over 20 years. He designed sports coats for several Presidents. He served in the US Navy during Vietnam as a mechanic and attained the rank of Seaman Apprentice. He enjoyed his family, reading, hunting, fishing, roller skating, skiing, tennis, bowling (nicknamed the 300 kid), sports (including the Chiefs). He was a beekeeper for over 50 years and was referred to as the Bee-Man. He is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; his son, Dana Gomez; and his grandson, Nicholas Paul Chokota. He is survived by his wife; four children, Théa Amsden (Jason), Anna Torbert (Sean), Alex Gomez (Raeleen), and Paul-Luc Chokota; eleven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; four brothers; one sister; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Friday May 24, 2019, 9:30 am with Mass of the Resurrection at 11:00 AM at St. Matthew Apostle Catholic Church 8001 Longview Road, Kansas City, Mo. Interment and Military Honors will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery Raytown, Mo.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 24, 2019
