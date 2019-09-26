|
John H. Henke No one could hum a tune or sing "My Baby Does the Hanky Panky" like John Homer Henke! John was born April 13, 1927 and called "Homer" by all those near and dear to him. He was known for his love of family, Church, monthly poker nights and Saturday golf games. He also had a sign that read "SWODS" by his chair at the dinner table that he would flash now and then during family meals: Speak Well of Others or Don't Speak! He attended Good Council Grade School, Rockhurst HS and Lillis HS, and enlisted at the age of 17. He was stationed on a ship in the Pacific. Upon returning to the US, he attended Rockhurst University on the GI Bill. John met a pretty Irish girl (Mary Anne Sullivan) on the streetcar and they married in 1951. It was a big deal back then for a German to marry an Irish person and vice versa! Together they had 4 children, and were part of the founding members of Cure of Ars Catholic Church. He volunteered endlessly and had a wonderful career at The Western Auto Supply Co. (in the iconic building downtown). He also had 9 lives surviving a doozy of a heart attack at 55 and stage 3 colon cancer at 70. John's beloved Mary Anne passed away in 2014. He is survived by their 4 children: Laura Mitchell (John), Mark Henke (Abby), Steve Henke (Nancy Peltola), and Susan Miller (Steve), 11 grandchildren: Seth Mitchell (Nicole), Sarah Beltran (Saul), Kelly Higginbotham (Bobby), Sara Lumbley (Ryan), Daniel, Shea (Heather), Maddie and Lucy Miller, Tully, Luke and Mariana and 7 great grandchildren: Maggie, Ella, Harlan, Rylan, Jagen, Hazel, Kenzie, Tiago and Jordi. In lieu of a formal funeral, John wanted people to celebrate and play golf, so a small service was held at Cure of Ars. Special thanks to the caregivers at Bishop Spencer Place, ComfortCare Homes and Catholic Community Hospice. Memorial contributions may be made to Cure of Ars Church or to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.muehlebachchapel.com. May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest Dad!
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 26, 2019