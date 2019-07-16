Kansas City Star Obituaries
John H. Matz John H. Matz, 94, of Kansas City, Kansas passed away on July 13, 2019. A visitation will be held from 5-7pm Friday, July 9, 2019 at Maple Hill Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 10am Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Maple Hill Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Maple Hill Cemetery. John was born the son of Gustav and Verena Matz on March 1, 1925 in Kansas City, Kansas. He is preceded in death by his wife, Bettie Matz; and son, Jerry D. Matz. He is survived by his son, Johnnie (Evelyn) Matz; 3 grandchildren, Dustin (Kelli) Matz, Eric Matz and Joey (Amanda) Hartegan; 3 great grandchildren, Desirea Matz, Charlie Hartegan and Nora Hartegan; nieces and nephews, Robert "Butch" (Sue) Matz, Barbara (Carl) Musil, Fred (Ann) Matz and Mary (Bill) Cobb. Please visit John's memorial website at www.maplehillfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on July 16, 2019
