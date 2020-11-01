1/1
John Hamilton
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Hamilton
June 24, 1933 - October 10, 2020
Blue Springs, Missouri - John Francis Hamilton, 87, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away peacefully Saturday, October 10, 2020 at his home. He was born June 24, 1933 to Wilment and Cora (Cusick) Hamilton in Waynesville, MO.
John served his country proudly in the United States Army 82nd Airborne. He was united in marriage to Helen McCormick on September 17, 1955 in Kansas City, MO. John spent 27 years as a firefighter in Kansas City, MO, ending his career as the Administrative Deputy Chief. John was a member of the Quiet Birdmen, Local 42 Firefighters Union, American Legion Post #318 in Parkville, MO. He enjoyed flying airplanes, watching NASCAR, bird hunting, fishing, and playing poker with the Quiet Birdmen "QB's".
John is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Helen Hamilton of Blue Springs, MO; children, Gloria Hatfield and husband Dean of Parkville, MO, Doug Hamilton and wife Kim of Jacksonville, FL, Karen Montgomery of Parkville, MO, Ryan Hamilton and wife Kerrey of Blue Springs, MO; grandchildren, Denna Hampton, Jenny Wilmott, Ryan Hatfield, Christopher Hatfield, Jon Hamilton, Eric Hamilton, Brian Ennis, Ashton Kirkham, Jeanette Davis, Mark Montgomery, Sam Montgomery, Sarah Belleau, Riley Hamilton, Katy Hamilton; 17 great-grandchildren, sister, Norma Exter of Reno, NV. John is preceded in death by his parents, Wilment and Cora Hamilton; brother, Paul Hamilton; grandson, Danny Fisk; and son-in-law, Dr. Michael Montgomery.
John's family will receive friends and family from 10-11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Memorial service will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the chapel. Social distancing and masks will be required in the chapel. Military honors will conclude the service. Following the memorial service a flyby will take place at the Grain Valley Airport in John's honor. A reception will follow at the Local 42 Union Hall, 6320 Manchester Ave, Kansas City, MO 64133. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Salvation Army. Memories of John and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Meyers Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Meyers Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
(816) 229-3276
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved