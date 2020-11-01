John Hamilton
June 24, 1933 - October 10, 2020
Blue Springs, Missouri - John Francis Hamilton, 87, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away peacefully Saturday, October 10, 2020 at his home. He was born June 24, 1933 to Wilment and Cora (Cusick) Hamilton in Waynesville, MO.
John served his country proudly in the United States Army 82nd Airborne. He was united in marriage to Helen McCormick on September 17, 1955 in Kansas City, MO. John spent 27 years as a firefighter in Kansas City, MO, ending his career as the Administrative Deputy Chief. John was a member of the Quiet Birdmen, Local 42 Firefighters Union, American Legion Post #318 in Parkville, MO. He enjoyed flying airplanes, watching NASCAR, bird hunting, fishing, and playing poker with the Quiet Birdmen "QB's".
John is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Helen Hamilton of Blue Springs, MO; children, Gloria Hatfield and husband Dean of Parkville, MO, Doug Hamilton and wife Kim of Jacksonville, FL, Karen Montgomery of Parkville, MO, Ryan Hamilton and wife Kerrey of Blue Springs, MO; grandchildren, Denna Hampton, Jenny Wilmott, Ryan Hatfield, Christopher Hatfield, Jon Hamilton, Eric Hamilton, Brian Ennis, Ashton Kirkham, Jeanette Davis, Mark Montgomery, Sam Montgomery, Sarah Belleau, Riley Hamilton, Katy Hamilton; 17 great-grandchildren, sister, Norma Exter of Reno, NV. John is preceded in death by his parents, Wilment and Cora Hamilton; brother, Paul Hamilton; grandson, Danny Fisk; and son-in-law, Dr. Michael Montgomery.
John's family will receive friends and family from 10-11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Memorial service will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the chapel. Social distancing and masks will be required in the chapel. Military honors will conclude the service. Following the memorial service a flyby will take place at the Grain Valley Airport in John's honor. A reception will follow at the Local 42 Union Hall, 6320 Manchester Ave, Kansas City, MO 64133. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Salvation Army. Memories of John and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com
