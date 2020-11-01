John Harris

November 11, 1929 - October 22, 2020

Prairie Village, Kansas - John E. (Jack) Harris was born in Lawrence, graduated from the University of Kansas, and was a veteran of the armed services. He made his career as an interior designer, owning Jack Harris Interiors and working with several furniture/design businesses.

Jack joined Johnson County Community College as an Instructor/Coordinator in Life & Home Management, and as an Instructor in Interior Merchandising in the fall of 1983. While there, he created the Interior Design Student Chapter on campus, through which he encouraged students to become involved in community activities like the Junior Women's Symphony Alliance Designer Showhouse and Marillac Centers Enchanted Forest. Jack retired in 1996 as Program Director & Professor of Interior Design. His name is associated with three interior design scholarships at JCCC: the Jack Harris Scholarship, the Harris-Polsky Scholarship, and the Harris, Polsky, Cummings Scholarship (HPC.)

Jack travelled extensively and returned with many lovely treasures. He is preceded in death by many beloved feline and canine friends and is survived by his longtime partner, Gerald L. Hughes.

Please make memorials to the Jack Harris Interior Design Scholarship at JCCC Foundation.





